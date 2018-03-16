Related Program: 
VPR News

USDA Withdraws Rule To Strengthen Organic Standards For Poultry, Animal Welfare

By 16 minutes ago
  • Layers walk around by the
    The USDA has withdrawn a rule that would have required organic poultry producers, including egg producers, to allow their birds access to the outdoors.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

A rule designed to insure poultry and their eggs sold under the organic label are from birds raised under healthy living conditions, including access to outdoors, has been withdrawn by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Vermont’s organic farming association says the move is a step backwards for farmers and consumers.

A key part of the rule was to ban the use of so-called “porches” in organic poultry operations. These allow birds to get some fresh air outside their houses, but not full access to the outdoors.

Nicole Dehne, certification director for the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-Vt), says organic farmers and the consumers who support them across the country pushed hard for the rule change.

“Watching all that work go down the tubes, so to speak, is very disappointing," says Dehne. "[It] is not a good move for farmers, for the integrity of the label and for consumers, who also want to see, I think, organic farmers improve their practices."

Dehne says while NOFA-Vt. is disappointed in the decision, the organization still supports the organic label.

"People think organic regulations are set. But that’s actually not true, every material that [organic] farmers use [has] to be re-reviewed by the National Organic Standards Board, so it’s a dynamic process,” she said. “One of the premises of the organic movement was that there be continual improvement.”

USDA said it withdrew the rule because it exceeded its legal authority.

The national Organic Trade Association supports the rule, and has gone to court to challenge the decision.

Tags: 
Government & Politics
Agriculture
VPR News
Food & Drink

Related Content

Activist Investigates Farm Expansion, Uncovers Potential Lax State Oversight

By Mar 14, 2018
Michael Colby, right, of Regeneration Vermont, testifies about what he says is lax state oversight of large dairy farms.
John Dillon / VPR

One of the largest farm businesses in the state expanded its operation and constructed a manure pit in Franklin County last summer — without a permit or state oversight.

Chickens That Lay Organic Eggs Eat Imported Food, And It's Pricey

By Feb 27, 2014

The other morning, I found myself staring at something strange and unfamiliar: empty grocery shelves with the word "eggs" above them. The store, a Whole Foods Market in Washington, D.C., blamed, in another sign, the dearth on "increased demand for organic eggs."

This scene is unfolding in grocery stores across the country. But Whole Foods' sign wasn't telling the whole truth. Demand for organic eggs is indeed increasing, but production is also down.

The reason behind that shortfall highlights an increasingly acute problem in the organic industry.

Organic Dairy Farmers Squeezed By Low Prices And Production Quotas

By Feb 18, 2018
Randolph Center farmer David Silloway offers free milk samples at the annual Farm Show. An oversupply or organic milk has stalled Silloway's plans to earn a higher price for his product.
John Dillon / VPR

Organic dairy farmers are getting paid less because of an oversupply of their milk, a market glut that’s led one major organic buyer to delay signing on new farmers.