Using Policy To Combat Poverty In Vermont

Live call-in discussion: Poverty is on the rise in Vermont, with roughly one in nine Vermonters struggling to make ends meet. It's a trend that's steadily increased over the last decade. A new report shows more Vermonters are struggling to pay for basics like food, housing, and child care. What policies will best help those who are struggling the most?

Paul Cillo, president and founder of the Montpelier-based Public Assets Institute, and University of Vermont economics professor Art Woolf, join Vermont Edition to offer different takes on how policy can affect poverty. And they'll discuss ways we can tweak those policies—from the minimum wage to taxes, to paying for projects and programs—to meet the needs of Vermonters.

Broadcast Wednesday, Jan. 10 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.