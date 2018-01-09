Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Using Policy To Combat Poverty In Vermont

By & 4 hours ago
  • Poverty in Vermont has steadily increased over the last ten years.
    Poverty in Vermont has steadily increased over the last ten years.
    Dirty Dog Creative / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Poverty is on the rise in Vermont, with roughly one in nine Vermonters struggling to make ends meet. It's a trend that's steadily increased over the last decade. A new report shows more Vermonters are struggling to pay for basics like food, housing, and child care. What policies will best help those who are struggling the most?

Paul Cillo, president and founder of the Montpelier-based Public Assets Institute, and University of Vermont economics professor Art Woolf, join Vermont Edition to offer different takes on how policy can affect poverty. And they'll discuss ways we can tweak those policies—from the minimum wage to taxes, to paying for projects and programs—to meet the needs of Vermonters.

Are you struggling to make ends meet? What policy changes would help you most? Post your comment below or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Wednesday, Jan. 10 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
The Vermont Economy
Government & Politics
Poverty

Related Content

Universal Recycling Law Brings More Food Than Expected To Hungry Vermonters

By Dec 28, 2015
Melody Bodette / VPR

Vermont’s universal recycling law, Act 148, requires institutions that create large amounts of food waste to keep that food out of a landfill. And that new mandate has created an opportunity. 

To Combat Child Poverty In Vermont, Advocates Want $2 Surcharge On Hotel Stays

By Dec 10, 2015
Kirk Carapezza / VPR/File

Nearly one in six Vermont children is living in poverty, and advocates say it’s time to put more money into solving the problem. Now, a coalition is pushing for a surcharge on hotel stays to generate new revenue. 

Creating Pathways From Poverty

By & Nov 19, 2015
Ric Cengeri / VPR

Vermont has a poverty rate of 12.2 percent. And almost a quarter of the state's jobs are considered low wage. Advocates say that the crisis of poor Vermonters is deepening. The Council on Pathways from Poverty recently presented their report on how to reduce poverty to Governor Shumlin.