Utilities Talk Recovery Efforts As Thousands Remain Without Power After Fierce Wind Storm

  • A lineman from Burlington Electric Department repairs downed wires on a transmission line in Williston Tuesday.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Thousands of Vermont households and businesses are still without power days after Sunday night's fierce windstorm. Green Mountain Power and other electric co-ops say they're making progress restoring power, but caution frustrated customers that the wait for power to return could last into the weekend.

As of midday Wednesday, more than 16,000 Vermont customers were without power statewide, accounting for roughly 40,000 people. That's down from a peak of an estimated 175,000 people — or approximately 70,000 electric hook-ups — listed as down since Sunday night.

Kristin Carlson, Green Mountain Power's vice president of strategic and external affairs, provided an update on Vermont Edition on the more than 111,000 people affected by the outage, and a timeline on when power could be fully restored to the roughly 7,000 homes and businesses still without power at the time of the live broadcast.

Also on the program was Patty Richards, general manager of Washington Electric Co-op, who says roughly 7,600 of the co-op's 11,000 members were affected by the storm, with about 1,900 still without power near the time of the live broadcast. 

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

