VPR News

Utility Board Scales Back Rates For Renewable 'Net Metering' Projects

By 17 minutes ago
  • Solar trackers installed in South Burlington in a field on a cloudy day are pictured in this July 27, 2011
    Net metering projects often use solar arrays, like this one installed in South Burlington.
    Toby Talbot / Associated Press

The Public Utility Commission, the state board that regulates utilities, says it has to balance the need to promote renewable energy while protecting customers from higher rates.

The state’s net metering program allows people and companies to get a credit on their electric bill for renewable energy projects.

It's seen astronomical growth, with more than 200 megawatts added in renewable generation capacity under the program over the last decade.

But the Public Utility Commission says net metering is “the most expensive of the state’s renewable energy programs” because the utility is essentially “buying” power at above-market rates for other renewable sources.

Green Mountain Power spokeswoman Kristin Carlson says the PUC's decision is good for customers.

“Solar is here in Vermont and we don’t see anything stopping that transformation,” she said. “So anything that can be done to make sure that there is the appropriate value and that there aren’t cost shifts happening to customers is a good step.”

GMP says net metering now adds about $2.3 million per year to rates.

The PUC set rates for net metering projects based on their size and whether the project is located on “preferred” sites, such as landfills or rooftops, as opposed to previously undeveloped land.

In the size category that most residential customers would use, projects up to 15 kilowatts, the rate will go down slightly over two years.

Rates will go down more for larger, up to 150 kilowatt projects, located on undeveloped land.

The changes have been in the works for months and do not seem to have dampened enthusiasm for net metering.

“The commission has received notice of approximately 30 applications for larger systems, to be filed in the next for several megawatts of new net metering capacity,” the PUC said in a statement.

