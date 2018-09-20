UVM Nurses Union Reaches Tentative Contract With Hospital

The University of Vermont Medical Center has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals after 10 months of bargaining.

Both the medical center and nurses union confirmed the agreement in statements Wednesday night.

UVM Medical Center President Eileen Whalen said the hospital agreed to a contract that includes a 16 percent average base salary increase over the next three years. The nurses union had called for raises above 20 percent.

"This has been a long and difficult road for all of us, and we are proud of what we have accomplished," said Molly Wallner, the union's lead negotiator, in Wednesday's statement.

The nurses union will share details of the agreement with its members Thursday.