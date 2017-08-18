UVM President Tom Sullivan On Affirmative Action And Charlottesville

Live call-in discussion: Colleges and universities have been at the center of some controversial issues lately. We're talking with University of Vermont President Tom Sullivan about these issues and how they play out at Vermont’s largest public university.

On affirmative action: a Justice Department investigation is underway into whether considering race in college admissions amounts to discrimination.

Another issue is free speech versus hate speech. The recent events in Charlottesville centered on a march by white nationalists on the University of Virginia campus. Closer to home, there were protests and clashes over the appearance of Charles Murray at Middlebury College last spring.

We'll ask Tom Sullivan about his thoughts on these controversies, and how UVM fits into these big national discussions.

Broadcast live on Monday, Aug.21, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.