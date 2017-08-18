Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

UVM President Tom Sullivan On Affirmative Action And Charlottesville

By & 1 hour ago
  • UVM President Tom Sullivan at a 2013 news conference. Sullivan has led the university since 2012.
    UVM President Tom Sullivan at a 2013 news conference. Sullivan has led the university since 2012.
    Toby Talbot / AP

Live call-in discussion: Colleges and universities have been at the center of some controversial issues lately. We're talking with University of Vermont President  Tom Sullivan about these issues and how they play out at Vermont’s largest public university. 

On affirmative action: a Justice Department investigation is underway into whether considering race in college admissions amounts to discrimination.

Another issue is free speech versus hate speech. The recent events in Charlottesville centered on a march by white nationalists on the University of Virginia campus. Closer to home, there were protests and clashes over the appearance of Charles Murray at Middlebury College last spring.

We'll ask Tom Sullivan about his thoughts on these controversies, and how UVM fits into these big national discussions.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Aug.21, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Education
Race & Identity
Vermont Edition
University of Vermont

Related Content

UVM Professor Receives Fulbright Award To Study Refugee Integration In Classrooms

By & Aug 10, 2017

What can educators do to help integrate refugees into their new communities? An associate professor at the University of Vermont will lead an effort to find out, thanks to a Fulbright award to conduct research on refugee integration in western Canada.

Feds Ask How Vermont Will Use Data To Ensure 'Every Student Succeeds'

By Aug 14, 2017

The U.S. Department of Education says Vermont has to give more information about how the state will measure student progress under the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA.

A Middlebury Protest Sparks A National Controversy Over Campus Speech

By & Mar 9, 2017
Lisa Rathke / AP

Conservative author Charles Murray has faced heavy criticism for his controversial theories about race, economics, and intelligence. Last week, Murray was shouted down by protesters as he attempted to give a guest lecture at Middlebury College.

Better Bring Your Own: University Of Vermont Bans Bottled Water

By Jan 14, 2013

When students at the University of Vermont resume classes on the snow-covered Burlington campus Monday, something will be missing: bottled water. UVM is the latest university to ban on-campus sales of bottled water.

At one of UVM's recently retrofitted refill stations, students fill up their reusable bottles with tap water. For many of the 14,000 students and staff on this campus, topping off their refillable bottles is an old habit.