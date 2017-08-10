Related Programs: 
UVM Professor Receives Fulbright Award To Study Refugee Integration In Classrooms

By & 35 minutes ago

What can educators do to help integrate refugees into their new communities? An associate professor at the University of Vermont will lead an effort to find out, thanks to a Fulbright award to conduct research on refugee integration in western Canada.

Barri Tinkler, an associate professor in the College of Education and Social Services at UVM, has been selected as a Fulbright Canada Research Chair and will be headed to the University of Calgary to follow through on this research.

VPR spoke to Tinkler to learn more about her research and how she hopes it'll inform teaching in Vermont.

Immigration
Education

