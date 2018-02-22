Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

UVM Researcher Travels The World To Build A Better Chickpea

By & 12 hours ago
  • UVM Plant Biologist Eric Bishop von Wettberg displays the domestic and the wild chickpea.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    UVM Plant Biologist Eric Bishop von Wettberg displays the domestic and the wild chickpea.
    Joshua Brown / UVM
  • Researchers move over rough ground in search of wild chickpeas near Karaca Dagi, in southeastern Turkey.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Researchers move over rough ground in search of wild chickpeas near Karaca Dagi, in southeastern Turkey.
    Eric Bishop von Wettberg / UVM

You probably don't often think of chickpeas — sometimes called garbanzo beans — even when you're digging into some humus. And you likely think of the wild chickpea even less. But it's the primary source of protein for about one in five people around the globe, which is why one UVM biologist is turning to wild strains of the legume to keep the chickpea population healthy.

It's a difficult crop to grow, it faces threats of blight and root rot and lacks robust genetic diversity. It's these challenges to the chickpea that has led Eric Bishop von Wettberg, a plant biologist at UVM, to look for answers.

He discussed with Vermont Edition the challenges the domestic chickpea faces and how he's hoping that crossing it with the wild chickpea will help the crop.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Food & Drink
Chickpea
Agriculture

Related Content

UVM Researchers Saw 'Gold' In Saffron. Now Growers Do, Too

By Mar 16, 2017
Lynne McCrea / VPR

The exotic spice saffron is garnering more and more attention among farmers and growers in Vermont and across New England.

VPR Cafe: Celebrating Food And Culture At UVM

By May 4, 2017
Melissa Pasanen / Vermont Life

At colleges today, students and the local community are exposed to many exciting food adventures. Some of which are happening at The University of Vermont. After setting out to learn about Vermont-grown saffron, Melissa Pasanen, freelance journalist and Vermont Life food editor, stumbled onto a couple of interesting student-driven food events at UVM. One in honor of the Iranian celebration, Nowruz, and another featuring the cuisine of Puerto Rico.

Hearty Recipes To Warm Up A Vermont Winter

By , & Feb 8, 2018
Winter can be a time of hearty stew, spicy chili and other dishes that leave you feeling warm. What recipes do you turn to during cold winter months?
Pexels

The snow and cold of February in Vermont can make winter feel endless. When the temperature drops and you need a hearty meal, what foods and recipes do you rely on to make this time of year feel just a bit warmer?