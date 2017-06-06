UVM Student Examines Cultural Appropriation Of Poutine

Poutine originated in Quebec, but over time has come to be seen by many as a Canadian dish. One University of Vermont student is now making the case that this modern association of poutine with Canada at large is an instance of cultural appropriation.

Nicolas Fabien-Ouellet, a graduate student in food systems at UVM, says his issue is not with people beyond Quebec enjoying the signature mix of French fries, cheese curds and gravy. Rather, he says, the issue of cultural appropriation lies in poutine's identification as a Canadian dish, which results in a negative impact on Quebecois culture.

Fabien-Ouellet recently published a paper on this subject, and he spoke to Vermont Edition about poutine's origins and transformation, as well as the perception of the Quebecois historically.

