Related Program: 
The Frequency

UVM Study Finds Health Insurance Tops Farmers' Concerns

By 39 minutes ago
  • Taylor Hutchinson of Footprint Farm in Starksboro, Vermont, was one of those surveyed in the UVM study. Taylor says she relies on Medicaid for insurance because their farm income doesn't bring in enough to buy coverage.
    Taylor Hutchinson of Footprint Farm in Starksboro, Vermont, was one of those surveyed in the UVM study. Taylor says she relies on Medicaid for insurance because their farm income doesn't bring in enough to buy coverage.
    Kathleen Masterson / VPR

A new study led by a University of Vermont researcher finds that the majority of farmers say the cost of health insurance is a top concern for the viability of their business.

Nationally, nearly three-quarters of farmers have someone in the household who has an off-farm job in order to provide health insurance and extra income, says Shoshanah Inwood, a rural sociologist at UVM.

The 2017 survey reached more than 1,000 farmers and ranchers in 10 states across the country, including Vermont and Massachusetts.

Inwood notes that 24 percent of farmers surveyed purchased a plan on the health exchange marketplace. She says that these farmers are the most at risk with potential changes to health care policy. 

"And with all of the pressures that are already existing on farm businesses, and with many operating on very razor-thin margins, health insurance could become the straw that breaks the camel's back," says Inwood.

Inwood also says that dairy farmers are the most likely to be uninsured, because fewer have off-farm jobs.

The average age of farmers nationally is 58, and Inwood says this aging population is particularly vulnerable to increasing insurance premiums. In fact her survey found that just over half of farmers "are not confident they could pay the costs of a major illness such as a heart attack, cancer or loss of limb without going into debt."

Nearly the same amount said they're concerned they will have to sell some or all of their farm or ranch assets to address health costs including long-term care, nursing home, or in-home health assistance.

"What that may do is actually mean that either  farmers are going to have to farm longer, or they're going to have to sell their land for a higher price, which may be non-farm development," says Inwood. 

"And those are both going to have an impact on the next generation of farmers, by potentially raising land costs and making it even harder for those younger farmers to access and purchase farmland."

"And with all of the pressures that are already existing on farm businesses, and with many operating on very razor-thin margins, health insurance could become the straw that breaks the camel's back." — Shoshanah Inwood, UVM rural sociology professor

The survey also indicated that 74 percent of farmers surveyed felt the U.S. Department of Agriculture should be representing their concerns about health insurance in the national policy discussions, which the agency is not currently.

Inwood says that the survey results have been presented in Washington D.C. to various congressional staffers, and a memo was also forwarded to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

"There's an opportunity to talk about how do farmers fit into national health insurance policy, but also what mean for the 2018 farm bill coming up," says Inwood.

She says her team is coming up with specific suggestions about how the research could inform 2018 farm bill priorities.

Tags: 
Agriculture
Agency of Agriculture
VPR News
The Frequency

Related Content

Beef Farmers Look To Cooperative Model To Meet Demand

By 1 hour ago
Howard Weisss-Tisman / VPR

Vermont grass-fed beef is in high demand, and if the market wants to continue to grow, there will have to be better collaboration in the industry.

State Prepares To Add Inspection Requirements For 1,500 Small Farms

By Jul 18, 2016
Melody Bodette / VPR

New state water quality rules could soon apply to all of Vermont's farms. The rules will cover not just dairy farms, but also other livestock operations, as well as vegetable and crop farms.

Health Insurance Woes Add Another Challenge To The Risky Business Of Farming

By Feb 10, 2017
Kathleen Masterson / VPR

There are many challenges to farming for a living: It's often grueling work that relies on unpredictable factors such as weather and global market prices. But one aspect that's often ignored is the cost of health care. 