Related Program: 
VPR News

UVM Study Finds Labeling Reduces Opposition To GMO Foods

By 1 hour ago
  • A bag of potato chips with a GMO label.
    Simple GMO labeling, like this one from 2016, were found to reduce consumer opposition to GMO foods.
    Kathleen Masterson / VPR

A new study from the University of Vermont shows that opposition to foods containing genetically modified ingredients in Vermont actually decreased after the state implemented mandatory GMO labelling.

But the reasons behind the shifting perceptions remain unclear. 

According to the study, opposition to GMO foods fell by 19 percent in Vermont after the state's GMO labeling law went into effect in 2016.

The lead researcher of the study is UVM professor Jane Kolodinsky, whose scholarship encompasses community development and applied economics with a focus on consumer behavior.

"Our study showed that simple disclosures like 'produced using genetic engineering' do not make consumers more averse to the technology and actually improve their attitudes toward these technologies," Kolodinsky said.

The study also noted that, during the same period of 2014 through 2017, opposition to GMO foods actually increased nationally, raising further questions about why Vermont's labeling law had the effect that it did.

Kolodinsky said more research is needed to figure out why labeling decreases consumer opposition to GMO foods.

Tags: 
VPR News
Food & Agriculture
University of Vermont

Related Content

As Labeling Law Goes Into Effect, Vermont Farmers Divided On Value Of GMO Crops

By Jul 5, 2016
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Vermont has became the first state in the nation to require special labeling for foods made with genetically modified ingredients. But even as lawmakers enact new GMO regulations, this state’s agriculture sector is wholeheartedly embracing the use of GMO crops. And a new report suggests that the use of herbicides has gone up drastically as a result.

Bracing For A Battle, Vermont Passes GMO Labeling Bill

By editor Apr 24, 2014

The Green Mountain State is poised to become the first to require food companies to label products containing genetically modified ingredients.

Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin tweeted he will sign a bill state lawmakers passed Wednesday mandating that foods with GMOs be labeled as having been produced with "genetic engineering." The bill would also make it illegal for foods with GMOs to be labeled "all natural" or "natural."

USDA Publishes New GMO Label Rules Ahead Of July 29 Deadline

By May 4, 2018
Angela Evancie / VPR

The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week released its draft rules for labeling genetically modified ingredients that are included in packaged foods.