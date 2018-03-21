At UVM, Veterans Study And Connect To Homer's Ancient Epics

The stories of "The Iliad" and "The Odyssey" are separated from us by a gap of thousands of years. But they continue to have relevance to those who have lived through modern warfare. We're connecting with a veterans-only class at UVM that's studying and discussing the works of Homer - and how those ancient epics resonate with today's warriors.
- John Franklin teaches the class, and is chair of the UVM classics department.
- David Carlson helps run the class and is UVM's coordinator of student veteran services. He is a Marine and a former student veteran himself.
- Stephanie Wobby is a UVM junior taking the class. She is a combat veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army medic.
Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.