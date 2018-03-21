At UVM, Veterans Study And Connect To Homer's Ancient Epics

The stories of "The Iliad" and "The Odyssey" are separated from us by a gap of thousands of years. But they continue to have relevance to those who have lived through modern warfare. We're connecting with a veterans-only class at UVM that's studying and discussing the works of Homer - and how those ancient epics resonate with today's warriors.

John Franklin teaches the class, and is chair of the UVM classics department.

teaches the class, and is chair of the UVM classics department. David Carlson helps run the class and is UVM's coordinator of student veteran services. He is a Marine and a former student veteran himself.

helps run the class and is UVM's coordinator of student veteran services. He is a Marine and a former student veteran himself. Stephanie Wobby is a UVM junior taking the class. She is a combat veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan as an Army medic.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.