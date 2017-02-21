Vail Announces Intent To Buy Stowe Mountain Resort

After weeks of rumors, the news became official this morning: Vail Resorts intends to buy Stowe Mountain Resort for $50 million. If the sale goes through, Stowe will become Vail's first property on the East Coast.

The sale is subject to administrative review by the State of Vermont. Much of the resort property is leased state land.

"Operations at the resort for the remainder of the 2016-17 ski season will continue in the ordinary course as will future summer and winter seasonal hiring," a Vail press release states. "Vail Resorts will be retaining the vast majority of the resort’s year-round staff."

Stowe Mountain Resort spokesperson Mike Colbourn refused to comment on the matter beyond saying there is a press release on the resort's website.

According to Stowe Mountain Resort's website, Stowe will join Vail's Epic Pass next season. That's good news for season pass-holders. An adult season pass to Stowe can top $2,000. This year the Epic Pass cost around $800.

"Vail Resorts looks forward to integrating Stowe Mountain Resort into its Epic Pass and other season pass products for the 2017-18 winter season, subject to the acquisition closing," the release states. "With the Epic Pass, Vermont skiers and snowboarders will have unlimited access locally at Stowe at an attractive price as well as the best of the West at Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge and Keystone in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood in Tahoe; and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia, Canada."

The sale will include "all of the assets related to the mountain operations of the resort, including base area skier services (food and beverage, retail and rental, lift ticket offices and ski and snowboard school facilities) at Mount Mansfield and Spruce Peak," according to the announcement. "Other facilities such as the Stowe Mountain Lodge, Stowe Mountain Club, Stowe Country Club and certain real estate owned and held for potential future development will be retained by MMC (Mount Mansfield Company)."

Mount Mansfield Company is a subsidiary of American International Group (AIG).