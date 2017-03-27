Vail Announces Stowe Will Join 45-Resort 'Epic Pass' Next Season

Vail Resorts announced Monday that Stowe Mountain Resort is included in its multi-mountain season pass for next winter.

Stowe’s inclusion in what’s called the “Epic Pass” is subject to Vail’s closing on Stowe – its first eastern U.S. ski resort.

This is the first announcement from Vail regarding Stowe since it made known its intentions to purchase the resort’s mountain operations.

The most inclusive of the Epic Pass options offers access to 45 resorts including Vail, Breckenridge, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb and Lake Tahoe. If purchased in the next few weeks, an adult pass is under $860. That’s less than half the price of a Stowe pass this season.

Vail says it also plans to offer a Stowe-specific pass, but the price has yet to be announced.