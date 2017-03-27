Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Vail Announces Stowe Will Join 45-Resort 'Epic Pass' Next Season

By 1 hour ago
  • A deal is in the works for Vail resorts to buy Stowe Mountain Resort's mountain operations. If it goes through, Stowe will join Vail's multi-mountain Epic Pass next season.
    A deal is in the works for Vail resorts to buy Stowe Mountain Resort's mountain operations. If it goes through, Stowe will join Vail's multi-mountain Epic Pass next season.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Vail Resorts announced Monday that Stowe Mountain Resort is included in its multi-mountain season pass for next winter. 

Stowe’s inclusion in what’s called the “Epic Pass” is subject to Vail’s closing on Stowe – its first eastern U.S. ski resort.

This is the first announcement from Vail regarding Stowe since it made known its intentions to purchase the resort’s mountain operations.

The most inclusive of the Epic Pass options offers access to 45 resorts including Vail, Breckenridge, Park City, Whistler Blackcomb and Lake Tahoe. If purchased in the next few weeks, an adult pass is under $860. That’s less than half the price of a Stowe pass this season.

Vail says it also plans to offer a Stowe-specific pass, but the price has yet to be announced.

Tags: 
VPR News
Public Post
The Frequency
The Vermont Economy
Sports
Skiing

Related Content

Despite Resort Sale, AIG Plans To Keep Annual Summit In Stowe

By Mar 17, 2017
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

This week’s winter storm came at the perfect time for a group that has been skiing and riding in mid-March at Stowe Mountain Resort for over a quarter-century. This week is the annual winter summit for insurance giant AIG and some special guests.

Vail Announces Intent To Buy Stowe Mountain Resort

By Feb 21, 2017
AP/Toby Talbot

After weeks of rumors, the news became official this morning: Vail Resorts intends to buy Stowe Mountain Resort for $50 million. If the sale goes through, Stowe will become Vail's first property on the East Coast.

Stowe's $80 Million Spruce Peak Adventure Center Features Indoor Climbing And More

By Dec 2, 2016
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Winter has been a little slow in arriving this year, and that makes snow-related businesses nervous. But one local ski area has made a major investment in activities that aren’t so weather-dependent.