Vail Continues East Coast Expansion With Deal To Buy Okemo And Mount Sunapee Resorts

Vail Resorts is acquiring two more East Coast ski mountains — Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont and Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire.

The company is set to pay $82 million dollars to buy Triple Peaks, LLC, the parent company of Okemo and Mount Sunapee. The deal also includes Crested Butte Mountain Resort in Colorado.

In a separate deal, also announced on Monday, Vail is buying Stevens Pass Resort in Washington state for $67 million.

Vail runs 11 ski resorts that are primarily based out west. Last year the company bought Stowe Mountain Resort, its first mountain on the East Coast.

The deals are expected to close this summer, according to Vail. The company also said it plans to keep the majority of the purchased resorts' current employees.