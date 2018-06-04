Related Program: 
VPR News

Vail Continues East Coast Expansion With Deal To Buy Okemo And Mount Sunapee Resorts

By 1 hour ago
  • Skiers on a sunny day at Okemo Mountain Resort.
    Vail Resorts announced Monday it is buying Triple Peaks, LLC, the parent company of Okemo and Mount Sunapee resorts. With this deal, Vail will own three ski resorts on the East Coast.
    Okemo Mountain Resort, courtesy

Vail Resorts is acquiring two more East Coast ski mountains — Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont and Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire.

The company is set to pay $82 million dollars to buy Triple Peaks, LLC, the parent company of Okemo and Mount Sunapee. The deal also includes Crested Butte Mountain Resort in Colorado.

In a separate deal, also announced on Monday, Vail is buying Stevens Pass Resort in Washington state for $67 million.

Vail runs 11 ski resorts that are primarily based out west. Last year the company bought Stowe Mountain Resort, its first mountain on the East Coast.

The deals are expected to close this summer, according to Vail. The company also said it plans to keep the majority of the purchased resorts' current employees.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Vermont Economy
Skiing
Sports

Related Content

It's Official: Vail Now Owns Stowe Mountain Resort

By Jun 8, 2017
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Vail Resorts' acquisition of Stowe Mountain Resort has been finalized. 

Ahead Of Stowe Purchase, Vail Shakes Up Management And Gives Big To Local Land Trust

By Apr 28, 2017
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

In February, Vail Resorts jumped into the eastern ski market with its planned purchase of the Stowe Mountain Resort. The $50 million sale is expected to close in June, and Vail has kept the buzz going with other investments and announcements.

Vail Announces Intent To Buy Stowe Mountain Resort

By Feb 21, 2017
AP/Toby Talbot

After weeks of rumors, the news became official this morning: Vail Resorts intends to buy Stowe Mountain Resort for $50 million. If the sale goes through, Stowe will become Vail's first property on the East Coast.