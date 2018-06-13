Related Program: 
The 'Valley News' Is Cutting Jobs. Among The Causes? The Tariff On Newsprint

By 32 minutes ago

The newspaper that serves the Upper Valley of Vermont and New Hampshire is cutting jobs, moving its print operation and shrinking the width of its paper.

That was the message Wednesday in a note to readers from the publisher of the Valley News, Dan McClory.

The paper will outsource its ad design, cutting three jobs in that department. The printing of the newspaper will move to Concord, New Hampshire, from West Lebanon.

Twelve full-time and 18 part-time workers will be offered jobs at the Concord printing facility.

McClory said a new tariff on newsprint from Canada is one of the factors that led to the changes.

The Trump administration put that tariff in place earlier this year, and McClory said newsprint costs continue to rise.

"We're not sure it's stopped yet because we keep getting notices from our suppliers that they're increasing prices after years of stagnant prices," said McClory. "When you think it should be going down because demand is going down, now these tariffs are pushing up the price."

Valley News Publisher Dan McClory spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their full conversation above.

