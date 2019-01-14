Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

As Vehicle Donations Drop, Need Grows For Those Without A Car

By & 1 hour ago
  • Good News Garage reports that vehicle donations are down markedly from the previous year.
    Good News Garage reports that vehicle donations are down markedly from the previous year.
    Artem Marchenko / Flickr

Without a statewide mass transit system, the need for an automobile is more acute in Vermont than in many other areas of the country. Especially in our most rural towns. And for many people, affording a reliable vehicle can be out of reach. Good News Garage, a nonprofit that refurbishes donated vehicles and gives them to Vermonters in need, is reporting lower vehicle donations this winter. But not a lower need for cars.

Amy Barcomb, assistant director of operations at Good News Garage spoke with Vermont Edition about the reason her organization has seen a drop in donations.

Barcomb says that they have received 20 percent less vehicles in 2018 from the previous year. She surmised that the cyclical aspect of donating and the new tax laws that doubled the standard deduction has led to the dropoff.

She noted that for those in need, having a vehicle rather than finding rides when available from co-workers or family members can mean an economic boost for the recipient. "Once they have a car, they can work a set schedule or more hours," Barcomb said. Having a car also allows them to travel for additional training and thus earn more and receive promotions. 

Barcomb said that the current stretch between January and April is when Good News Garage receives the least donations but the demand is very high.

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Good News Garage is a VPR underwriter.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

In Vermont, A Driver's License Suspension Can Lead To Bigger Problems

By & Jan 11, 2019
Two hands grip a steering wheel.
GCShutter / iStock

Getting a speeding ticket is not an uncommon experience. But for a growing number of Vermonters, that ticket can snowball to the loss of a driver's license, which can then mean loss of employment and eviction from their home.

Patrick Lovett has been reporting on license suspensions in Vermont for the Caledonian-Record.

Using Policy To Combat Poverty In Vermont

By & Jan 10, 2018
Poverty in Vermont has steadily increased over the last ten years.
Dirty Dog Creative / iStock

Poverty is on the rise in Vermont, with roughly one in nine Vermonters struggling to make ends meet. It's a trend that's steadily increased over the last decade. A new report shows more Vermonters are struggling to pay for basics like food, housing, and child care. What policies will best help those who are struggling the most?