Vermont AG Backs Hawaii's Effort To Block Trump's Immigration Orders

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan was one of 10 state Attorneys General who filed an amicus brief Monday in support of the State of Hawaii's effort to block President Trump's latest immigration orders.

The revised immigration orders prevent immigration from six predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily shut down the U.S. refugee program.

The brief filed by Donovan and nine other Attorneys General says Trump's ban will "inhibit the free exchange of information, ideas and talent between the six designated countries and the States."

The filing specifically mentions harm to educational institutions and businesses that could result from students, faculty and employees being unable to move freely to and from the U.S.

According to The Washington Post, a hearing on the case is scheduled for Wednesday in federal court.

TJ Donovan
