Vermont AG Deems January Police Shooting In Montpelier 'Justified'

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan says no charges will be filed against the police officers who shot at an alleged bank robber in Montpelier in January.

Nathan Giffin was in a standoff with police outside Montpelier High School when the shooting occurred on Jan. 16.

According to police, Giffin was brandishing a gun — which turned out to be a BB gun — and making threatening statements when officers opened fire.

At a press conference Tuesday, Donovan said police had reason to believe Giffin posed an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury, and he said officers were justified in the decision to use lethal force against him.

The Vermont State Police also announced an update to its use-of-force policy:

In wake of several police shootings, #VT State Police unveil updated use-of-force policy that calls for enhanced officer training in ‘less-lethal capabilities.’ Tools will include beanbag projectiles, long-range ‘chemical munitions’ vtpoli — Peter Hirschfeld (@PeteHirschfeld) April 17, 2018

Watch a video of Tuesday's press conference with Attorney General TJ Donovan, via the Vermont State Police Facebook page: