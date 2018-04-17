Related Program: 
Vermont AG Deems January Police Shooting In Montpelier 'Justified'

By 2 hours ago
  • Vermont State trooper cars parked.
    Eight Vermont State Police troopers and a Montpelier Police officer discharged their firearms in a shooting in January that left Nathan Giffin dead. Attorney General TJ Donovan said Tuesday officers were justified in their decision to use lethal force.
    Steve Zind / VPR file

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan says no charges will be filed against the police officers who shot at an alleged bank robber in Montpelier in January.

Nathan Giffin was in a standoff with police outside Montpelier High School when the shooting occurred on Jan. 16.

According to police, Giffin was brandishing a gun — which turned out to be a BB gun — and making threatening statements when officers opened fire

At a press conference Tuesday, Donovan said police had reason to believe Giffin posed an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury, and he said officers were justified in the decision to use lethal force against him.

The Vermont State Police also announced an update to its use-of-force policy:

This post will be updated.

Watch a video of Tuesday's press conference with Attorney General TJ Donovan, via the Vermont State Police Facebook page:

