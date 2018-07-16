Vermont AG Investigation Of Brattleboro Retreat Finds 'No Criminal Misconduct'

The Vermont Attorney General's Office announced Monday that it found "no criminal misconduct" following a five-year investigation of the Brattleboro Retreat, a mental health treatment facility in southern Vermont.

Attorney General TJ Donovan said that the state’s Medicaid Fraud Unit launched the investigation which looked into alleged billing discrepancies in the federal Medicaid program.

In a press release issued Monday, Donovan said his office found some billing deficiencies, but they "did not result in net financial harm to the Vermont Medicaid program." The state will enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Brattleboro Retreat to correct the billing issues.

"This agreement holds the Retreat accountable and is an example of problem solving for a good result for all parties,” Donovan stated in the release. "“We look forward to continuing to work with the Retreat."

Disclosure: The Brattleboro Retreat is a VPR underwriter.

Correction 11:58 a.m. Per Donovan, the investigation launched in 2013. Previously the post referred to a "more than two-year investigation" but it has been updated with the more concrete timeline.