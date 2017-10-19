Vermont Aims To Strengthen Cybersecurity Defenses

Governor Phil Scott has some serious concerns about Vermont's cyber safety. He recently noted that since January, the state has had 3.3 million cyber attacks, or an average of 524 per hour for the last nine months.

Earlier this month, Scott signed an executive order creating a cybersecurity team.

We talk to two members of that team - John Quinn, secretary of the newly created Agency of Digital Services, and Todd Sears, an engagement section chief for Vermont Emergency Management. They discuss the need for the team and the problems they're hoping to prevent.

Post your cybersecurity questions or comments here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.



Broadcast live on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.