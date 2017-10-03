Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

From Vermont Archives, Complex History Of State's Civil Rights Leadership Emerges

16 minutes ago

Vermont prides itself on a history of leadership on civil rights issues, but it doesn't mean that there aren't complications — many of them — to the narrative of Vermont's unbroken civil rights leadership.

It's American Archives Month, and former state archivist Gregory Sanford talked to us to illuminate some of the complications he's unearthed through his research in the Vermont state archives.

Broadcast live during Vermont Edition on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

Vermont Edition
History

