Vermont Attorney General's Priorities Include Health Care, Student Loans

By & 1 hour ago
  • Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan, seen here speaking at the Statehouse in January 2017, joins this
    Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan, seen here speaking at the Statehouse in January 2017, joins this "Vermont Edition" to talk about the priorities he has set.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR file

Live call-in discussion: In his first months as Vermont attorney general, TJ Donovan has put a spotlight on the health insurance market and predatory college loans – policy issues that he says come down to consumer protection.

Donovan joins Vermont Edition to talk about the priorities he's set and also to discuss stances on Environmental Protection Agency regulations that put his office in opposition to the Trump administration.

Have questions for Vermont's attorney general? Post them below or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 10, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

