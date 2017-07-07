Vermont Attorney General's Priorities Include Health Care, Student Loans

Live call-in discussion: In his first months as Vermont attorney general, TJ Donovan has put a spotlight on the health insurance market and predatory college loans – policy issues that he says come down to consumer protection.

Donovan joins Vermont Edition to talk about the priorities he's set and also to discuss stances on Environmental Protection Agency regulations that put his office in opposition to the Trump administration.

Have questions for Vermont's attorney general? Post them below or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 10, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.