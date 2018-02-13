Vermont Author Explores Pull Of The Past In Debut Novel 'Heart Spring Mountain'

Southern Vermont author and musician Robin MacArthur won acclaim for her first book, a collection of short stories called Half Wild. Her debut novel, Heart Spring Mountain, is also getting rave reviews. The story jumps back and forth in time to follow the lives of the women in one rural Vermont family, as they search for a family member who disappeared during Tropical Storm Irene.

MacArthur joined Vermont Edition to talk about the freedom of writing fiction, the influence of the past on our present, motherhood and families, and the mythology of Vermont as it compares to the reality of life in the state.

Broadcast on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.