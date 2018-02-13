Vermont Author Explores Pull Of The Past In Debut Novel 'Heart Spring Mountain'

By 4 hours ago
  • "Heart Spring Mountain," a new novel by Vermont author Robin MacArthur.
    Harper Collins Publisher, courtesy

Southern Vermont author and musician Robin MacArthur won acclaim for her first book, a collection of short stories called Half Wild. Her debut novel, Heart Spring Mountain, is also getting rave reviews. The story jumps back and forth in time to follow the lives of the women in one rural Vermont family, as they search for a family member who disappeared during Tropical Storm Irene.

MacArthur joined Vermont Edition to talk about the freedom of writing fiction, the influence of the past on our present, motherhood and families, and the mythology of Vermont as it compares to the reality of life in the state.

Broadcast on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Novel
Arts & Culture
Books

Related Content

Young Writers Project: 'Schizo'

By Sara Young Feb 2, 2018
Sara Young, 17, of Sheldon writes about how she wishes she had known a relative before he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.
YWP Photo Library, photo by Alexandra Contreras-Montesano, Burlington

I wish I had known you
before the darkness crept in,
before the voices whispered,
before the demons lurked in every corner.
Kind, compassionate, caring.
All manner of “C” sounds to describe you then.
They describe you now still,
only changed.
Only not.
It first manifested
ceaseless, complex, cacophonic.
Your diary read, “I can’t take this,”
and you hit your mother with a wrench,
or so you thought.
Meal time was spent on the porch, alone.
Inside the house, siblings laughed.

'Llama Llama' Author's Legacy Shines In New Netflix Series And Posthumous Books

By Jan 15, 2018
The cover of "Llama Llama and the Bully Goat," one of Vermont author Anna Dewdney's hugely popular children's books.
Courtesy / Reed Duncan

A new animated series based on the popular Llama Llama children's books series debuts Jan. 26 on Netflix. Anna Dewdney, a southern Vermont author and illustrator and the series' creator, died in 2016 at the age of 50. Her longtime partner, Reed Duncan, spoke with Vermont Edition about how her work continues to find new audiences.