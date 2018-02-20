Related Programs: 
Vermont Communities Brace For Flooding As Record Warmth Forecast

  • After a wild temperature swing, along with rain and snow, downtown Johnson flooded on Saturday.
    Downtown Johnson flooded last month after a wild temperature swing. Now, officials there are preparing for more potential flooding.
    Courtesy Dan Noyes

Officials in two Vermont towns hit by ice-jam flooding last month are preparing for another round of rising water levels over the next few days.

Both Swanton and Johnson, Vermont were impacted by flooding when temperatures rose and fell dramatically in mid-January, and now the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of central and northern Vermont and parts of northern New York through Wednesday evening.

In Swanton, the local emergency management department is advising residents near the Missisquoi River who were impacted by flooding in January to once again leave their homes. They're asked to evacuate by nightfall Tuesday. The river is expected to rise above flood stage around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Swanton's police chief.

In Johnson, the selectboard approved spending late last week to hire excavators to remove ice from the Lamoille River ahead of this week's warm up. Now the town is offering sandbags to residents to combat expected flooding.

Johnson Is Removing Ice Jams From The Lamoille River With Heavy Equipment

By Feb 17, 2018
Johnson Select Board Members Doug Molde (left) and Nat Kinney look at a map of the Lamoille River in Johnson. The board voted to hire heavy equipment to clear ice jams out of the river to prevent what they believe to be imminent flooding in the village.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

With warmer weather and rain in the forecast early next week, the Johnson Select Board has decided to take proactive measures to prevent flooding.

After Weekend Ice Jams Cause Flooding, Two Vermont Towns Are Assessing Damages

By & Jan 15, 2018
Courtesy Dan Noyes

Residents around the region are recovering after ice jams clogged some rivers and caused flooding over the weekend. The ice jams resulted from a wild temperature swing and mix of rain and snow.