In Vermont, A Driver's License Suspension Can Lead To Bigger Problems

  • Two hands grip a steering wheel.
    Patrick Lovett has been reporting on license suspensions in Vermont for the Caledonian-Record. He said southern Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom have the highest rates of license suspensions in Vermont, with the latter averaging 1 in 10 adult drivers.
    GCShutter / iStock

Getting a speeding ticket is not an uncommon experience. But for a growing number of Vermonters, that ticket can snowball to the loss of a driver's license, which can then mean loss of employment and eviction from their home.

Patrick Lovett has been reporting on license suspensions in Vermont for the Caledonian-Record.

Lovett said Vermont has one of the top six driver’s license suspension rates in the country, citing a Washington Post report from earlier this year. He said southern Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom have the highest rates of license suspensions in the state, with the latter averaging 1 in 10 adult drivers.

And in his reporting for the Caledonian-Record, Lovett described the chain reaction that played out for one person in the Northeast Kingdom following a license suspension.

Listen above to Lovett's conversation with VPR's Mitch Wertlieb. Read Lovett’s Caledonian-Record article here.

The Vermont Legislature has made efforts to reduce the number of license suspensions, but Lovett said it remains a problem. He said diversion programs, which allow drivers to have their license reinstated while they pay into a monthly plan or engage in community service, appear to be effective.

However, Lovett said, awareness about diversion programs is still low. He said Vermonters can contact local authorities to find a diversion office in their area.

'Washington Post' Report Finds 9 Percent Of Vt. Adult Drivers Had License Suspended Over Debt

By May 25, 2018
Car keys on a wooden surface.
alfexe / iStock

When people fail to pay a court or administrative fine, most states can suspend that person’s driver’s license. According to a new report by the Washington Post, that may have happened to more than 7 million people around the country.

Driver's License Amnesty Program Draws More Than 1,000

By Mar 20, 2015
John Dillon / VPR File

More than a thousand Vermonters who hoped to get their driving privileges restored turned out Friday at a courthouse in Burlington.

People began lining up in the early morning dark – long before courthouse doors opened. By midday, the line snaked around a city block as hundreds waited in a biting wind for a chance to drive legally again.

Robert Robbins from Burlington hoped to pay off 15 tickets at $20 dollars apiece, instead of the $4,500 he owed for multiple offenses for driving with a suspended license. Tickets, he says, he couldn't afford to pay off.