Vermont Edition Live With Madeleine Kunin

Be part of our studio audience for a Vermont Edition broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 26, when host Jane Lindholm will interview Vermont's first and so far only woman governor, Madeleine Kunin, about her new book about the process of aging.

In addition to serving as the 77th Governor of Vermont, Kunin was also deputy secretary of education and ambassador to Switzerland. Now in her eighties, she's turned her sights on the process of aging. Her new book, Coming of Age: My Journey to the Eighties, explores what it's like to grow old through the lens of her own life experiences.

Join the audience in VPR's Stetson Studio One for an expansive Vermont Edition interview. Kunin will sign books (which will also be available for sale) after the live broadcast.

Reserve your free tickets here.

FAQ

Time: 11:30 - 2 p.m. The live broadcast starts at noon. Guests must be seated no later than 11:45 a.m. Please arrive on time. Latecomers will be seated at the event staff's discretion.

Location: VPR’s Stetson Studio One, 365 Troy Ave., Colchester VT 05446

Agenda:

11:00 - 11:45 a.m. - Guests arrive and get seated

11:45 a.m. - Opening remarks

12:00 p.m. - Live broadcast begins

12:55 p.m. (approximately) - Live broadcast concludes

1:00 p.m. - Kunin book signing

2:00 p.m. - Event ends

Is there a cost to attend?

The event is free to attend. Books will be available for purchase after the event.

Where do I reserve tickets?

Your free tickets can be reserved here.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

Bike, car or bus. Parking is available at VPR, but space is limited so please arrive on time and always carpool if you can. VPR is located at Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester and is also accessible by the GMT Route 2 Bus that runs between Essex Junction and Burlington.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, your name will be on the registration list at the door.

Is there a dress code?

No.

Will this event be broadcast?

Yes - the live broadcast starts at noon.