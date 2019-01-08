Vermont Edition: Live From The Statehouse

Related Program: 
  • The focus turns back to Montpelier as the Legislature convenes for a new biennium.
    Ric Cengeri / VPR

When the gavel sounds, the new legislative session begins. Vermont Edition will be at the Statehouse as the 75th biennial session of the Vermont Legislature convenes, broadcasting live from the Cedar Creek Room.

We'll hear from legislators about what they hope to accomplish during this session. And from their family and friends who are there to see them sworn in. Plus we'll talk to some of the people who keep the Statehouse operating smoothly throughout the year.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

