'Vermont Edition' Plans For Leadership Transition

Patti Daniels, executive producer of Vermont Edition, VPR's flagship public affairs program, will step down from her position at the end of August.

Daniels supervises the team that puts Vermont Edition on the air and online every day. The program covers the news by putting listeners at the center of the conversation to discuss and learn about key issues that affect their lives. In its near decade as a daily news program, Vermont Edition has become widely respected throughout Vermont and across the public radio system, garnering numerous industry awards.

"I'm proud of what we have accomplished with Vermont Edition, and I'm excited to help the show's next leader take the program even further," said Daniels. "Leaving this incredible team was a difficult choice, but it's the right time for me to pursue a chance to travel for an extended period of time. Setting up this transition early reassures me that Vermont Edition will continue to be the best news program in the state, and grow even stronger in the future."

Daniels joined VPR in 2002 as a part-time news assistant. Later, as a producer/reporter, she was critical to the three-person team that launched Vermont Edition in 2005 and expanded it to a daily weekday program in 2007.

"For more than 15 years, Patti has demonstrated her dedication to the values of public radio," said John Van Hoesen, senior vice president and chief content officer. "Her commitment to truth, humanity and Vermonters has been instrumental in developing Vermont Edition into the vital community resource it is today. We have been so fortunate to have her at VPR."

Under Daniels' leadership, Vermont Edition has provided a critical link between Vermonters and their government through its extensive political coverage, including live broadcasts from the Vermont Statehouse and frequent interviews with lawmakers and elected officials. The program is one of the few media outlets to hold extensive election debates for both primary and general elections. Daniels has also long served as VPR's lead coordinator for election night broadcasts and for many years she coordinated the station's Town Meeting coverage.

Vermont Edition's unique ability to connect people across the state was critical following Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, when Vermonters turned to the program for real-time updates in the days after the storm. The program aired special live broadcasts for several hours each day, providing critical information to people affected by devastating floods.

In 2013, Vermont Edition became the first NPR member station program to broadcast live from NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C. The program brought together Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Peter Welch for a long-form interview for the first time, and in the midst of the federal government shutdown.

More recently, Daniels has led Vermont Edition's effort to transform its daily broadcast into a digital medium. The program's production team is dedicated to serving both the on air audience, and the online audience through digital stories and a high-quality podcast.

"Producing the news is a responsibility our entire team takes seriously. It's humbling to think about the important personal stories that Vermonters have trusted us to tell on their behalf," said Daniels. "But then there are odd and hilarious moments, like the ukulele player who can play Prince's songbook, or the eight-year-old who helped us find the scariest ride at the fair. I love the creative sounds and the voices that make you smile and remember those stories."

VPR has started the search for a Managing Editor of Vermont Edition to succeed Daniels. The job posting is here.

Daniels is also the creator of Public Radio Cake Week.