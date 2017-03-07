Vermont Edition: Town Meeting Day Wrap Up

In Vermont's 251 towns, citizens are casting votes in an annual exercise of truly local self-government: Town Meeting Day. By Wednesday,Vermont Edition will have a statewide picture of how towns across Vermont weighed in on critical issues.

Select board and town council seats are up for election, town budgets are reviewed line by line and voted on, and school budgets face perennial scrutiny and questioning about the impact they have on property taxes. And beyond official business, Town Meeting Day can be a time when citizens raise questions that aren't specific to just their town, imploring their neighbors to engage in issues that are national or international in nature.

We'll wrap up the results of all of these questions, Wednesday on Vermont Edition.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.