Vermont Edition Wins 2017 Gracie Award

Vermont Edition, VPR’s daily public affairs program, has been honored with a 2017 Gracie Award® for a November show entitled “Ladies, Let’s Talk.”

The program featured a panel of women from diverse backgrounds discussing what it means to be a woman in this particular political and cultural moment. The guests explored how they're thinking about and noticing sexism, opportunity, personal identity and the messages that are reverberating for women and girls right now.

It won the Gracie Award for Best Talk Show from a local, non-commercial station.

“The presidential election boiled over with strong feelings about sexism and gender bias,” said Patti Daniels, executive producer of Vermont Edition. “Immediately following the election, Vermont Edition met its listeners’ need to have a frank conversation about how women felt about the political climate we’d all been living in for months.

“This award recognizes the power of giving people a platform,” Daniels said. “Vermont Edition provides an opportunity for people to share and describe how news impacts their lives, which elevates the public dialog by bringing valuable life experience to the conversation.”

The Gracies are presented by the Alliance For Women In Media and honor outstanding national and local work "created for women, by women and about women, as well as individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the industry." This year is the 42nd anniversary of the Gracie Awards.

A full list of 2017 Gracie Award winners can be found here.