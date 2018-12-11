Vermont Emergency Service Providers Struggle To Recruit, Look To Lawmakers For Help

Vermont emergency services are having a hard time finding volunteers, as well as paid staff. Advocates say they’ll be asking lawmakers next year to step in to try to address the problem.

In Putney, the need to shore up the town’s volunteer fire department has been a long time coming.

Tom Goddard has been with the Putney Fire Department since 1994, and he’s been chief since 2001. And in that time not only has the number of volunteers dropped, but Goddard said the core group — those firefighters he can rely on to show up regardless of the time of day or year — has dwindled to three or four.

“At some point very soon, if things don’t change for the better, then we’re at a critical state where we may not respond to calls,” Goddard said.

Putney has been trying to address the issue. A few years ago voters approved a measure to begin paying firefighters for the time they serve answering calls. And at the 2019 town meeting, Goddard wants to introduce an article that would use town money to pay for medical exams for firefighters and to cover any training.

But Goddard worries that it’s not just an issue of dollars and cents. As Vermont ages, and the people he has get older, there isn’t an abundance of young people around to step up and serve.

“The people just aren’t here and we all understand that we need to be brutally honest about things,” Goddard said. “And we need to have serious discussions locally, regionally, at the state level, about what’s going to happen. And until that happens, then really we’re not going to make a lot of progress.”

The Putney Fire Department isn't the only organization facing this issue in the state.

“Every ambulance service, police force, firefighters — they’re all having a tough time recruiting people,” said Karen Horn, director of public policy and advocacy at Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

Horn wants lawmakers to try to come up with ways to support Vermont’s public safety system.

What might those be? It could mean finding some money to help municipalities pay for recruitment or grants to go toward the increasing training requirements; Or maybe the state could jumpstart conversations about more regionalization among departments.

But, like Goddard, Horn said Vermont’s demographic realities are working against finding more people to serve.

“People’s ideas of what volunteerism looks like is a little bit different than it used to be, and the time commitment’s huge,” she said. “And it’s kind of a tough time to be a police officer or a firefighter or an EMT. You know, you’re in the limelight a lot. You’re dealing with fallout from the opioid crisis, you’re the frontlines on so many different kinds of issues. It’s hard.”

The Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee was put together in 2012, but the Legislature revised the group last year by adding new members and asking it to go out and gather data on Vermont’s ambulance services.

Drew Hazelton is director of Rescue Inc., Windham County’s ambulance service, and he’s chairman of the legislative advisory group.

“So the challenge is real,” Hazelton said. “Most services in Vermont — greater than three-quarters of services in Vermont — are reporting that they don’t have enough staff available to them. So, the workforce development aspect seems to be a recurring theme, and it seems to be a real issue.”

And Hazelton said an aging population means more people need service. According to the committee’s draft report, last year there was a 6 percent jump in ambulance calls statewide.

One of the issues lawmakers asked the committee to look into was whether the state could do more the help people get their EMS license. The committee found that more than half the ambulance services in the state had trouble accessing testing for EMS licensing.

The EMS Advisory Committee is expected to have its final report ready for the Legislature early next year.