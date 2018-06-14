Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: Basil, The Global Herb

By 42 minutes ago
  • Harvest basil as soon as enough leaves have formed to encourage further growth.
    Harvest basil as soon as enough leaves have formed to encourage further growth.
    Kirin Photo / iStock

When I was in the Peace Corps in Thailand, I remember a green leaf used as a spice in one of my first meals. It had an anise flavor but looked familiar. It was my first experience with Thai basil. Many years later, I was drinking a flavorful tea in India and again noticed a familiar leaf with a distinct clove-like flavor. It was Tulsi tea made from holy basil. My point is, there are a lot of unique flavored basils from around the world. 

While we all know Genovese basil, there are many basil with flavors that are truly unique such as lemon, lime, cinnamon and pepper. Not only are they tasty, some are very ornamental. 'Purple Ruffles,' 'Spicy Globe,' 'African Blue' and 'Cardinal Basil' all add an attractive quality to a containers and gardens.

While these basils all look and taste a bit different, they are mostly grown the same. Basil loves sun and heat. Harden them off well or you'll get sunburn on the leaves that will set them back. They need well-drained soil as well.

Give your basil a monthly boost with a liquid nitrogen fertilizer such as fish emulsion. Pinch the tops of plants now to encourage bushier growth. Pinch off flower stalks as they form, unless you're growing basil for the colorful blooms. Start harvesting your basil plant as soon as enough leaves have formed. Strip whole stems when harvesting. This will encourage more branching and larger replacement basil leaves to form. If you just harvest individual leaves, the leaf size will get smaller over time. If you're harvesting the stems but aren't ready to cook, place the stems in a vase of water to keep them fresh.

Now for this week's tip: stake tall stalks of Tiger, Asiatic and Trumpet lilies with a stake and twine or metal plant stake to prevent the stalks from flopping over when the heavy flowers open.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: In Search Of A Friend, The Tiger Lily Continues To Spread

By Jun 7, 2018
Tiger lilies spread easily, grow in a wide range of soils and return each year with little care.
Ken Wiedemann / iStock

The Korean folk story tells of a hermit who saw a tiger that was wounded by an arrow. The hermit helped the tiger by removing the arrow and they became friends. When the tiger died, the hermit used his magical powers to turn him into a lily. When the hermit died, the tiger lily started spreading, looking for his friend. Tiger lilies are still searching and spreading around the globe ever since.

VPR Cafe: Distilling Dreams (And Spirits, Too)

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock Jun 7, 2018
Professional colleagues and friends since college, Craig Stevens and Naomi Clemmons, now operate Wild Hart Distillery in Shelburne.
Bear Cieri / Seven Days

Vermont has some outstanding brewers and cider makers, but let's not forget about the ever-expanding list of distillers. Naomi Clemmons and Craig Stevens, colleagues in the public health field and friends since college, operate Wild Hart Distillery in Shelburne and have partenered with other Vermont companies to concoct some unique spirits.

Churning Through The History Of Butter

By & Jun 8, 2018
We're talking about the history of butter and checking in with some local Vermont buttermakers.
Pauline Mak / Flickr

It may seem like a simple food staple - something to make bread a little more interesting - but butter has a long and surprising history. Think Irish bogs, Tibetan butter sculptors and the decades-long PR battle between butter and margarine.

We're talking to the author of a new history of butter, and checking in with some Vermont buttermakers perfecting the craft.