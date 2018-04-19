Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: The Beautiful Foxglove

By 1 hour ago
  • Foxgloves look best when planted in groups in a flower garden and can grow in full sun or partial shade.
    Foxgloves look best when planted in groups in a flower garden and can grow in full sun or partial shade.
    ca2hill / iStock

There's a story about a fox trying to steal chickens from a farmer. Every time the fox got close to the coop, the chickens heard him coming, started squawking, and the farmer came out to chase him away. One day, a woodland fairy came to the fox and suggested he take the open blooms from a nearby flower and place one on each foot and try again. He did and was successful, stealing a chicken for dinner. The plant he used was the foxglove. You may not believe the story but you can't deny foxgloves are beautiful flowers.

Foxgloves are biennial or short-lived perennials depending on the variety. Most are two- to four-feet tall and come in a wide range of colors. 'Camelot Mix' is one of the hardiest and tallest. Yellow foxglove and strawberry foxglove are short-lived perennials with colorful blossoms on a two-foot tall plant.

Foxgloves grow well as the backdrop in a flower garden and look best when planted in groups and allowed to self-sow. In fact, biennial plants must drop seeds each summer to form small plants in fall and flower the following year. Deadhead spent flower stalks after blooming, but allow some of the secondary flower stalks to set seed in late summer. In my experience, you don't have to leave many stalks to drop enough seed to have plenty of seedlings. Thin seedlings to one-foot apart in spring and mulch well.

Foxgloves can grow in full sun or partial shade. Plant them with borage, alliums and poppies for great color combinations and to attract bees. One word of caution, though. Foxgloves contain digitalis and are poisonous, so keep them away from curious kids and pets.

Now for this week's tip:  despite the recent spate of cold, icy weather, it's time to start tomato seeds indoors for transplanting into the garden in six weeks. Start seeds under grow lights using a heating pad to accelerate germination.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Food & Drink
Featured Programs

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: On A Tree Or Shrub, There Are Many Choices For Growing Cherries

By Apr 13, 2018
Before producing fruit, the Corneilian cherry tree comes alive in spring with brilliant yellow blooms that birds and bees are fond of.
Clement Peiffer / iStock

I just finished pruning my cherry trees. While I love the taste of the sweet and tart cherries, there are a few other cherries to consider for your yard.

'Health Care Share': Young People Grow Food To Supply Doctor-Recommended CSA

By Apr 6, 2018
Between two historic monitor barns in Richmond lies a working farm run by the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps. The farm is home to the Health Care Share, a CSA that's free to Vermonters experiencing food insecurity and diet-related illness.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

This time of year, many Vermonters are thinking about signing up for a CSA share at their local farm. Meanwhile, the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps is getting ready to supply a different type of Community Supported Agriculture – one you pick up at a doctor's office.

Young Writers Project: 'Fairytales'

By Rebecca Orten Apr 13, 2018
Student-writer Rebecca Orten of Middlebury gives a nod to the outdated archetype of the damsel in distress and flips the point of view. She shows us her interpretation of the hardships faced by these spirited women of our favorite childhood stories.
YWP Photo Library, photo by Hazel Civalier, 15, Burlington, VT

They called her rose, briar rose.
But when she bloomed, they cowered.
She raised her voice, her petals to the sun,
and stained scarlet much more than her lips.
So they put her to sleep.

They called her sunshine,
and swathed her in golden curls.
But when she shone, their eyes blistered,
and when she burned, they couldn't see through the smoke.
So they locked her in a tower.