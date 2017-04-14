Vermont Garden Journal: The Best Variety Of Lavender For Vermont Gardens

Lavender is a beautiful plant in the landscape with gray-green leaves and sweet-scented, colorful flowers. There's nothing like viewing and smelling a field of lavender in bloom.

While there are Spanish, French, Portuguese and Lavandin-hybrid types, the ones that grow best here are English lavenders. Listen to this edition of The Vermont Garden Journal for growing techniques.

Now for this week's tip: Protect emerging tulips and other spring bulbs from deer browsing by applying repellent sprays now. Keep spraying a few times a week as the plants grow and rotate sprays so deer don't get used to any one scent.