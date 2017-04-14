Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal: The Best Variety Of Lavender For Vermont Gardens

  Which perennial herb has been around for 2,500 years, is used in baths, beds and clothing, has been known to soothe migraines, and adds a sweet flavor to food? Lavender, of course.
    Which perennial herb has been around for 2,500 years, is used in baths, beds and clothing, has been known to soothe migraines, and adds a sweet flavor to food? Lavender, of course.
  • Protect emerging tulips and other spring bulbs from deer browsing by applying repellent sprays now.
    Protect emerging tulips and other spring bulbs from deer browsing by applying repellent sprays now.
Lavender is a beautiful plant in the landscape with gray-green leaves and sweet-scented, colorful flowers. There's nothing like viewing and smelling a field of lavender in bloom.

While there are Spanish, French, Portuguese and Lavandin-hybrid types, the ones that grow best here are English lavenders. Listen to this edition of The Vermont Garden Journal for growing techniques.

Now for this week's tip: Protect emerging tulips and other spring bulbs from deer browsing by applying repellent sprays now. Keep spraying a few times a week as the plants grow and rotate sprays so deer don't get used to any one scent.

Vermont Garden Journal
