Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: Breathe Easy With Houseplants

By 22 minutes ago
  • Now that outdoor gardening is done for the season, it’s time to move inside and focus on houseplants.
    Now that outdoor gardening is done for the season, it’s time to move inside and focus on houseplants.
    imnoom / iStock

The word around horticultural circles is that houseplants are back! With a growing interest in having greenery indoors and the benefit of air purification, houseplants are being used by interior designers to create a cozy, natural look.

I'm not just talking about spider plants and aloe. Large tropical plants, such as rubber trees and Swiss cheese plants, are gracing many homes. They do take up space, but are low maintenance as long as they're in a bright room with the soil kept evenly moist.

If you're interested in good air purifiers, Boston ferns are becoming popular again. They're best grown in hanging baskets in a bright room with indirect light and high humidity. Calathea is a group of houseplants mostly grown for their large, oval, scalloped leaves that are dark green on top and burgundy on the bottom.

Listen to this podcast to hear more suggestions for good houseplant choices.

Now for this week's tip:  wrap broadleaf evergreens, such as rhododendrons, now with burlap to protect them from winter winds. Don't let the burlap touch the foliage or it will wick moisture away from the leaves.  

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Featured Programs
Food & Drink

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: Salvaging Trees After The Storm

By Nov 3, 2017
Many trees in Vermont, like this one in Middlebury, were damaged or uprooted from wind and rain during a late October 2017 storm.
Melody Bodette, Courtesy / VPR

The storm earlier this week caused significant damage to many trees in Vermont. The combination of ferocious wind and heavy rain uprooted large trees and, in the process, damaged nearby trees as well. While uprooted trees can't be saved, you can salvage trees with broken branches.

Vermont Garden Journal: The Virtues Of Fallen Leaves

By Oct 27, 2017
Autumn leaves left on the lawn can support better growth in the coming year and can also be used as winter mulch around certain vegetation.
Elenathewise / iStock

Leaves are beautiful to look at when they turn vibrant colors in fall, but can be a pain to clean up when they drop. Instead of cursing your fallen leaves, rejoice in them! Leaves can help your flowers, vegetables, lawn, trees and shrubs grow better. 

VPR Cafe: Chef Boot Camp Focuses On Food Policy

By Nov 3, 2017
Chefs working on projects at the James Beard Foundation Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change held this fall at Shelburne Farms.
Melissa Pasanen, Courtesy

When you hear about a boot camp for chefs, you probably envision great cooks preparing fine meals while bedecked in an apron and carrying a rolling pin. That wasn't exactly what went down at The James Beard Foundation Chefs Boot Camp for Policy and Change. 