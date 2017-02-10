Vermont Garden Journal: Butterfly Weed, The Perennial Plant Of The Year

Asclepias or Butterfly Weed is more than just a pretty flower; it's been used medicinally and for making fiber.

With all the interest in protecting pollinators, Butterfly Weed is a source of nectar and a food source for the larvae of the Monarch Butterfly. It comes in many colors and is a great plant for the flower border. Learn more by listening to this episode of The Vermont Garden Journal.

Now for this week's tip: It's time to sow leek and onion seeds indoors. These alliums need a good 10 weeks of indoor growing before transplanting outdoors. Sow in trays under grow lights, keep well watered, thinned and fertilized.