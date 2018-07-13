Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: The Canna Lily Offers Late-Summer Color

By 1 hour ago
  • The canna lily is perfect for adding late-summer color to a garden that gets full sun and has moist soil.
    The canna lily is perfect for adding late-summer color to a garden that gets full sun and has moist soil.
    Nova Art / iStock

We can thank the Victorians of the late 1800's for many things, including the canna lily. This tropical American native, wasn't grown in gardens until Victorian-era gardeners came upon them. Now canna lilies are a standard, grouped in clumps in gardens or planted in decorative containers.

If you're looking for some great mid- and late-season color, try canna lilies. And it's not too late to plant. The plants have large, banana-like leaves that come in a range of colors from chartreuse to deepest burgundy. Even if yours don't bloom, the leaves are a show, in and of themselves. The flower stalks are yellow, pink, white, orange or red. Some varieties include 'Tropicanna' with green, yellow and orange-striped leaves and orange blooms; 'Black Knight' with dark foliage and striking red flowers; and 'Pink Sunburst' with striped leaves and bubblegum pink blooms.

Canna lilies grow three- to five-feet tall. Dwarf types are great in pots. In containers, you can place them where you want in the landscape, move them with colder fall weather and store them more easily.

In the garden, plant canna lilies in the hottest spot you've got. Full sun and well-drained, moist soil is a must. They pair well in the back of a perennial flower border with other tall plants such as sunflowers, Joe Pye weed and plume poppy.

Dead head spent flower stalks and keep the soil evenly moist, especially in the heat. Fertilize container cannas every few weeks to keep them growing strong.

Like dahlias, canna lilies grow from a rhizome that doesn't overwinter in our climate. After a frost, dig up, clean and store the rhizome in a perforated plastic bag in a cool, dark basement, keeping the roots slightly moist. Divide the rhizomes in spring before planting.

Now for this week's tip: if you like stuffing and eating squash flowers, try daylily blooms. There are more of them and they have a sweet, nutty flavor when stuffed and baked.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Food & Agriculture
Featured Programs

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: An Essential Task For Maintaining Fruit Trees

By Jul 6, 2018
The chore of thinning apple, pear, plum and peach trees is crucial for producing good quality fruit.
nerudol / iStock

There are a few gardening chores that break your heart. I hate removing self-sown annual flowers and snipping off pepper flowers from young plants. But I mostly cringe at thinning my fruit trees. I work hard to grow a fruit tree to the mature fruiting stage, so removing any fruit seems like a crime. But thinning fruit trees is essential and you should do it now.

The Wonderful World Of Wines, From A To Zinfandel

By , & Jul 3, 2018
Wine doesn't have to be intimidating. Listen and learn more about the various varieties and how to pair it with dishes.
Ridofranz / istock

With so many varieties and pairings, choosing a wine can be pretty intimidating. That's why Vermont Edition sat down with two wine experts to demystify the world of wine.

VPR Cafe: Delivering The Flavors Of Vermont To New York And Boston

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock Jul 6, 2018
Since 2013, Myers Produce has been supplying restaurants in New York City and Boston with fresh fruit and veggies from Vermont.
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Seven Days

Farming is grueling enough, let alone figuring out how to distribute your product to a wide market. That's where Myers Produce comes in; a Northeast Kingdom-based company that gets Vermont produce to high-end eateries and restaurant chains in New York City and Boston.