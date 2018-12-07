Vermont Garden Journal: Decorate For The Holidays With These Unusual Tabletop Plants

By 9 minutes ago
  • Small fir, spruce or pine trees can be grown in containers and turned into beautiful tabletop holiday decorations.
    Small fir, spruce or pine trees can be grown in containers and turned into beautiful tabletop holiday decorations.
    Brett Holmes Photography / ISTOCK

While a large holiday tree may be the tradition in many homes, more people are turning to unusual tabletop holiday plants to decorate their homes this time of year. The advantages are obvious. Tabletop plants don't take up much space, they require less maintenance, and some can be used as garden plants next summer. They also make great holiday gifts!

While most people think of Christmas cactus and poinsettias as tabletop plants, there are some unusual types. The simplest is to purchase a young version of a traditional holiday tree. You can purchase small fir, spruce or pine trees that have been grown in containers. Hang some ornaments and small lights and viola, you have a tabletop show-stopper. After the holidays, keep the evergreen in a cool, brightly lit room or garage with barely moist soil. It should survive so you can plant it in spring.

For the more culinary-minded, container rosemary plants can be found this time of year. They're trimmed to be thick and lush, like a holiday tree, with the added benefit of the rosemary scent and taste. Keep them in a sunny window and move the plant to a table when company arrives. If kept slightly moist and in a bright window, your rosemary tree may survive the winter to be planted outdoors in spring.

Lemon cypress has soft foliage and a lemony scent when rubbed. This tree is available in containers and makes a beautiful tabletop tree for the holidays. Similar to rosemary, keep the plant in a sunny, cool room to thrive. It isn't hardy in Vermont, but could make a fun annual next summer.

Of course, for the economical, you can do what I did one year as a bachelor, decorate our Norfolk Island Pine houseplant for the holidays. It may not look Christmasy, but it was cheap!

Now for this week's tip: check stored winter squash and cull and eat any that are beginning to rot. Hubbard, buttercup and butternut squashes usually last longest in storage.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Food & Agriculture
Featured Programs

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: Selecting Your Christmas Tree

By Dec 5, 2014
hotblack / Morguefile

There's something special about stomping through the snow on a cold winter morning to pick out a holiday tree. Although I grew up with the classic plastic tree, as an adult I love the feel and smell of a good balsam tree.

Here's how to select the best tree. First, decide on the type of evergreen. Balsam has a great fragrance. Blue spruce has stiff needles, but can drop needles in a warm room. Scotch pine has stiff branches and needles that stay on the tree even when dry. White pine has soft, long needles and weak branches that can support only small ornaments.

Vermont Garden Journal: Recycling Christmas Trees

By Dec 27, 2013
AP/Wayne Parry

I'm Charlie Nardozzi and this is the Vermont Garden Journal. Well, the egg nog is gone, the leftovers still fill the refrigerator and there's that nasty stain on your rug from Uncle Joe's spilled wine that needs attending. And yes, there's the holiday tree. If you purchased one of the more than 30 million live Christmas trees sold this year, you're probably wondering what to do with it now that the festivities are over. You certainly can bring it to a recycling center for chipping or chip it up yourself to make mulch for your garden.

Vermont Garden Journal: Want to Garden Indoors? Try These Hardy And Unusual Houseplants

By Nov 30, 2018
gilotyna / ISTOCK

Houseplants are back. When I was growing up, houseplants were considered your grandmother's plant. But demographics have put houseplants back on the map. The recent houseplant uptick is being driven by millennials. In 2016 the National Gardening Survey found that five out of six new gardeners are 18-to-34-year-olds. Millennials want to grow plants, but many don't own their own home and live in small apartments. The solution is houseplants.