Vermont Garden Journal: Designing Your Own English Cottage Garden

Last summer, while leading a tour of gardens in England and Wales, I learned a few design tips that can work in any sized garden.

To mimic an English garden, start by embracing your garden's natural elements, like trees, shrubs, arbors, boulders or walls. Then weave in annuals, perennials, bulbs and edibles organically throughout. In this week's episode, I'll also discuss using fence, creating winding paths and how to enjoy the beauty you create.

And now for this week's tip: Start leek seeds indoors now, 10 weeks before moving the transplants outdoors in late April.