Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: Designing Your Own English Cottage Garden

By 32 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal
  • The cottage gardens in England are informal in there design, following the natural whims of larger elements like trees and boulders.
    The cottage gardens in England are informal in there design, following the natural whims of larger elements like trees and boulders.
    stevegeer / iStock

Last summer, while leading a tour of gardens in England and Wales, I learned a few design tips that can work in any sized garden.

To mimic an English garden, start by embracing your garden's natural elements, like trees, shrubs, arbors, boulders or walls. Then weave in annuals, perennials, bulbs and edibles organically throughout. In this week's episode, I'll also discuss using fence, creating winding paths and how to enjoy the beauty you create.

And now for this week's tip: Start leek seeds indoors now, 10 weeks before moving the transplants outdoors in late April.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Arts & Culture
Featured Programs

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: How To Grow Your Own Asian Greens

By Jan 20, 2017
iuliia_n / iStock

Asian greens automatically make some gardeners think of Chinese cabbage or bok choi. But there are many others that may be worth a try in your garden this spring.

Burlington's New City Galerie Creates Pathways For Emerging Artists To Connect With Patrons

By Jan 20, 2017
Kristen M. Watson

By day, Joseph Pensak is a Presbyterian minister and he also serves as the curator and director at the now four-year-old New City Galerie on Church Street in Burlington.

Young Writers Project: You-words

By Janet McIntosh Barkdoll Jan 20, 2017
Courtesy, Susan Reid

Your eyes were always my favorite.
Bright stars on the dark background of your chocolatey, tousled hair.
Warm and inviting they drew me to you
     to sit with you
wrapped in a blanket
     by the fire.
Sipping something warm,
     something brown, and dark from the mug tucked between our hands.
It was dark and brown but never as dark as your tousled hair or your winter hat,
     a shade of deepest forest green – another earthly element in the dark backdrop from which your celestial eyes shone.