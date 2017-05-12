Vermont Garden Journal: A DIY Flower Basket Perfect For Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and what better gift to give mom than a flower basket for her garden or patio.

Why not go to the local garden center with mom to pick out plants to make up the flowering container. Pick out a tall plant for the center, medium-sized plants for the middle and cascading plants for the edge.

From Petunia to Calibachoa to Scaevola, I'll offer suggestions of some of my favorites in this episode of The Vermont Garden Journal.

Now for this week's tip: Wait to plant basil seedlings. There's no need to rush these delicate plants into the garden. They're prone to wilting or rotting in cold soil.