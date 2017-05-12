Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: A DIY Flower Basket Perfect For Mother's Day

By 50 minutes ago
  • On this episode of 'The Vermont Garden Journal' we share a few tips for creating a personalized flower basket for Mother's Day.
    On this episode of 'The Vermont Garden Journal' we share a few tips for creating a personalized flower basket for Mother's Day.
    lilly3 / iStock

It's Mother's Day and what better gift to give mom than a flower basket for her garden or patio.

Why not go to the local garden center with mom to pick out plants to make up the flowering container. Pick out a tall plant for the center, medium-sized plants for the middle and cascading plants for the edge.

From Petunia to Calibachoa to Scaevola, I'll offer suggestions of some of my favorites in this episode of The Vermont Garden Journal.

Now for this week's tip: Wait to plant basil seedlings. There's no need to rush these delicate plants into the garden. They're prone to wilting or rotting in cold soil.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Featured Programs

Related Content

Art Hounds: Folk Music, Plays, Flutes For Meditation

By May 5, 2017
Courtesy artist, Mona Shomali

A magazine launch, folk music and historical theater from a local playwright are all taking place this weekend.

Awesome Etiquette: Fork Or Fingers

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post May 4, 2017

When feasting on foods like fried chicken, pork chops or lamb chops, is it okay to eat with your fingers?

VPR Cafe: Celebrating Food And Culture At UVM

By May 4, 2017
Melissa Pasanen / Vermont Life

At colleges today, students and the local community are exposed to many exciting food adventures. Some of which are happening at The University of Vermont. After setting out to learn about Vermont-grown saffron, Melissa Pasanen, freelance journalist and Vermont Life food editor, stumbled onto a couple of interesting student-driven food events at UVM. One in honor of the Iranian celebration, Nowruz, and another featuring the cuisine of Puerto Rico.