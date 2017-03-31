Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal: Earthworm V. Snake Worm

Earthworms are generally thought of as a sign of a healthy garden. But that's not the whole story.

The common earthworm does help soil by creating air and water pathways and decomposing organic matter. On the other hand, the snake worm is an aggressive feeder, reproduces quickly, and can spell doom for the survival of forests.

Listen to this episode to learn more about the differences in these worms and how to determine which ones you have in your soil and compost.

Now for this week's tip: It's time to plant pepper seeds indoors. Try a few unusual varieties. I like the "Padron" pepper I ate in Barcelona a few years ago. The small, green, mildly hot fruits were charred with a little olive oil and salt. They tasted great with a glass of Sangria.

