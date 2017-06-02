Vermont Garden Journal: An Easier Way To Grow Blueberries

Blueberries are a great home garden crop to grow. They're well adapted to Vermont's climate, easy to grow and productive for years. But some gardeners have a difficult time growing blueberries.

The biggest reason for failure is lack of space and light along with poor soil. But I've got a solution for frustrated blueberry growers; blueberries in a pot!

Blueberries need full sun and well-drained, fertile soil to grow their best. Growing them in a container solves both issues. You can move the container to the sunniest spot in your yard and build the perfect soil to help them thrive. Listen to this episode of The Vermont Garden Journal for growing instructions and to learn about the types of blueberries to consider planting.

Now for this week's tip: With all this cool, wet weather, protect lettuce and other transplants from slugs and snails with iron phosphate organic bait. The iron phosphate kills slugs but doesn't harm wildlife, pets or people. Repeat applications after heavy rains.