Vermont Garden Journal: Fall Is A Great Time To Plant Trees And Shrubs

It's officially autumn. While most of us are busy harvesting the last veggies, cutting back perennials and cleaning up the yard after a hot, dry summer, fall is also for planting.

Fall is a great time to plant trees and shrubs. Nurseries and garden centers offer incredible deals on container and balled and burlapped trees and shrubs this time of year. Trees and shrubs will need at least six weeks of unfrozen ground to get established enough to survive the winter. The sooner you plant, the better chance of success.

Select trees and shrubs that look healthy, without any limb breakage or scars on the trunks. Once home, take the tree or shrub out of the container or unwrap the root ball, wash off the soil, then inspect the roots. As long as you keep the roots moist during this time, they will be fine. If the roots are circling around the trunk, prune and tease them so they point away from the trunk or center of the shrub. If you don't prune them now, down the road they will eventually strangle your plant.

If you want to move an existing tree and shrub, fall is the perfect time to root prune for a spring transplant. With a sharp spade, slice into the soil around the drip line of the plant. This will stimulate new feeder roots to form inside the root ball area, making for a more successful transplant next spring.

It's been really dry this summer, after planting, water regularly right into October and November if the rains don't come more consistently. I like to use gator bags. They apply water slowly around the roots. The roots will grow as long as the soil temperatures stay above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Since evergreens transpire moisture all winter, protect them with a burlap wrap, not touching the needles, or an anti-desiccant spray.

Now for this week's tip: top Brussels sprout plants now to stimulate the sprouts to fill out and mature along the stem.