Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: Giving Your Produce Scraps A Second Life

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal
  • Grow greenery and even produce inside during the winter months with scraps from grocery items.
    Grow greenery and even produce inside during the winter months with scraps from grocery items.
    shironosov / iStock

Come January, it gets a little hard to keep the kids and yourself entertained indoors. One way to build some excitement is to garden — but not like what you'll be doing outside in a few months — this is grocery store gardening.

Let me explain: There are many vegetables and fruits from the grocery store you can propagate at home. This will create some fun and maybe some edibles during the winter.

Here are some of the most popular edibles to propagate:

  • Avocados are the classic indoor plant. We've all probably tried to stick toothpicks into the sides of an avocado pit and suspended over water. The key is to keep the bottom inch of the pits submerged and change the water regularly in a month or so the pit splits in outcome's a seedling to be potted up.
  • Citrus seeds can be collected from fruits and grown into orange, lemon or lime trees. It may take a few years to get fruit but think of the excitement to pick a lime from a tree grown from your seed!
  • Pineapple and carrot tops can be placed in a shallow bowl of water to root. You won't get any pineapples or carrots but it's still cool.
  • Lemongrass and celery bottoms can be placed in water and in a matter of weeks will start growing again. And yes you can get something edible from these vegetables.
  • Garlic, onions and ginger all can be planted in pots indoors and will sprout greenery that can be used in cooking.

Just make sure you grow these creations in as much sunlight as possible and have some fun.

And now for this week's tip: If you love Paperwhite Narcissus for forcing indoors but you don't like the smell look for less scented varieties such as "Inball" and "Winter Sun." Avoid "Ziva," the smelliest variety.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Arts & Culture
Featured Programs

Related Content

Young Writers Project: Mi Nombre

By Briggs Heffernan Jan 4, 2017
Courtesy, Susan Reid

Briggs. That’s my mother’s maiden name. It is also my first name. It’s a strange name, often mistaken.

It is not Bryce, Brig, Brick, Bridge, Bricks — or even Prince, as one old man misheard.

This was one of many choices for my name. Most were nearly as strange, though I still would have preferred nearly all of them: Ronan, Cadmium, Van, Rory and one of my dad’s favorites — Boy.

But my great-grandmother had a dream before my birth that I would be Briggs, and so it was.

I don’t like my name. It doesn’t fit me.

A Peek Into A Sharon Tiny House During A Winter Storm

By Dec 30, 2016
VPR / Sananes

The promise of low mortgages and reduced expenses has people all over the country moving into what are called "tiny houses." Generally up to 400 square feet in size, the structures are an affordable, self-reliant alternative to typical family dwellings.

David Budbill's Posthumous Book Explores Race, Nature And Solitude

By Dec 30, 2016

Vermont poet, playwright and author David Budbill died in September. But for the last decade of his life, Budbill was at work on a novel, which he completed before his death.