Vermont Garden Journal: A Hardy Perennial For A Shady Garden

If you're looking for a tough plant to grow in your shade garden with Hostas and Hellebores, look no further than Astilbe.

This perennial has few pests, consistently flowers, and blooms in many colors. Listen to this episode of The Vermont Garden Journal to learn how to plant Astilbe and the many varieties available.

Now for this week's tip: It's time to start tomato seeds indoors under lights. Grow plants for six weeks indoors before moving them into the garden. Brush the plants with your hand daily once the true leaves form to keep them short and stocky.