Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: A Hardy Perennial For A Shady Garden

By 9 seconds ago

If you're looking for a tough plant to grow in your shade garden with Hostas and Hellebores, look no further than Astilbe.

This perennial has few pests, consistently flowers, and blooms in many colors. Listen to this episode of The Vermont Garden Journal to learn how to plant Astilbe and the many varieties available.

Now for this week's tip: It's time to start tomato seeds indoors under lights. Grow plants for six weeks indoors before moving them into the garden. Brush the plants with your hand daily once the true leaves form to keep them short and stocky.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Featured Programs
Food & Drink

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: Earthworm V. Snake Worm

By Mar 31, 2017
Ockra / iStock

Earthworms are generally thought of as a sign of a healthy garden. But that's not the whole story.

Awesome Etiquette: Re-Gifting Nightmares

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post Mar 31, 2017
belchonock / iStock

Most of us have re-gifted a present we didn't like or need. But in this episode of Awesome Etiquette, we hear a tale of re-gifting that backfired.

Art Hounds: Arabic Music With A Modern Vibe, A Youthful Symphony And Amateur Storytellers

By Mar 29, 2017
Courtesy, Vermont Council on World Affairs

Start off the month with a concert of young musicians in Barre, an iconic Saudi performer joining a local band in Burlington and a sportswear fashion show to benefit cancer research.