Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: How To Grow Your Own Asian Greens

By 10 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal
  • Asian greens are a great way to add extra color and flavor to your favorite salad.
    Asian greens are a great way to add extra color and flavor to your favorite salad.
    iuliia_n / iStock

Asian greens automatically make some gardeners think of Chinese cabbage or bok choi. But there are many others that may be worth a try in your garden this spring.

Some of these greens include Mizuna, Tatsoi and Shungiku. In this week's episode we discuss the best ways for you to grow them at home.

And now for this week's tip: Shower with your houseplants this month. With our cold weather and dry indoor air conditions, these tropical plants suffer in winter. A dose of high humidity will do wonders.

Tags: 
Vermont Garden Journal
Arts & Culture
Featured Programs

Related Content

Art Hounds: An Inauguration Day Celebration, Bluegrass And The Working Forest

By 23 hours ago
Courtesy Kathleen Kolb

Catch the farewell performance of a local bluegrass group before they disband and head West, celebrate the presidential inauguration with art and explore various dance genres with workshops in Burlington.

New Study Explores Reasons Why Young Adults 'Boomerang' Home To Parents

By & Jan 19, 2017
Neustockimages / iStock.com

The general assumption has been that the higher the student loan debt, the more likely for a young adult to "boomerang" back to their parents' house. According to a recent study though, it's a more complicated than that.

Burlington's New City Galerie Creates Pathways For Emerging Artists To Connect With Patrons

By 2 hours ago
Kristen M. Watson

By day, Joseph Pensak is a Presbyterian minister and he also serves as the curator and director at the now four-year-old New City Galerie on Church Street in Burlington.