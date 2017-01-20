Vermont Garden Journal: How To Grow Your Own Asian Greens

Asian greens automatically make some gardeners think of Chinese cabbage or bok choi. But there are many others that may be worth a try in your garden this spring.

Some of these greens include Mizuna, Tatsoi and Shungiku. In this week's episode we discuss the best ways for you to grow them at home.

And now for this week's tip: Shower with your houseplants this month. With our cold weather and dry indoor air conditions, these tropical plants suffer in winter. A dose of high humidity will do wonders.