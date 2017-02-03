Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal: How To Grow Your Own Ginger

  • To get a jump on growing ginger at home, start roots indoors as soon as possible, and then transfer outdoors when it's consistently above 55 degrees.
    jatrax / iStock

The tropical Asian root loves heat and a long growing season, so you'd think it wouldn't grow well around here. But with a little help, ginger can — and now's the time to get started by planting roots indoors!

Once outdoor temperatures rise above 55 degrees, plants can be transplanted to your garden and have potential to grow strong all summer.

Listen to the episode to learn more.

And now for this week's tip:  If you're growing geraniums indoors, cut back leggy growth as they start growing due to the longer days. Root the cuttings to make more geraniums for the summer garden.

