Vermont Garden Journal: For The Love Of Beets

The beet is a popular root crop originating in North Africa. The root gained popularity in Europe first for its greens then for its root, which can be red, white, yellow or even striped. Some love it, while others loathe it.

Beets are easy to grow and do best in cool spring and fall weather. While having an earthy flavor, they're also sweet. In fact, 20 percent of the sugar in the world comes from sugar beets.

And now for this week's tip: Happy spring! Now that the weather is warming it's time to spray horticultural oil on your fruit trees. Spray on a day above 40 degrees, coating the branches with the oil. Horticultural oil will kill over-wintering insects and eggs, but not hurt the tree as long as you do it before the leaves emerge.