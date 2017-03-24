Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal

Vermont Garden Journal: For The Love Of Beets

By 13 seconds ago
  • Beets fall into that love/hate category among veggie-eaters, along with asparagus and cilantro.
    Beets fall into that love/hate category among veggie-eaters, along with asparagus and cilantro.
    Courtesy, pixabay

The beet is a popular root crop originating in North Africa. The root gained popularity in Europe first for its greens then for its root, which can be red, white, yellow or even striped. Some love it, while others loathe it.

Beets are easy to grow and do best in cool spring and fall weather. While having an earthy flavor, they're also sweet. In fact, 20 percent of the sugar in the world comes from sugar beets.

And now for this week's tip: Happy spring! Now that the weather is warming it's time to spray horticultural oil on your fruit trees. Spray on a day above 40 degrees, coating the branches with the oil. Horticultural oil will kill over-wintering insects and eggs, but not hurt the tree as long as you do it before the leaves emerge.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Food & Drink
Vermont Garden Journal

Related Content

Timeline: Popular Music And Classical Music

By Mar 20, 2017
James Stewart / VPR

Musical labels are useful. The title of a genre or style comes in handy in the record store, on the radio or for streaming services. But these labels can also be problematic and divisive.

Young Writers Project: 'Chase For Equality'

By Sylvan Williams Mar 17, 2017
Courtesy, Susan Reid

When I was younger, I thought that I lived in a world where everyone got along and everyone was treated equally. 
I would read books about the struggles of those fighting for their rights, and thought that it was over now. 
That they won. 

Vermont Garden Journal: A Shamrock Substitute For St. Patrick's Day

By Mar 17, 2017
With so much snow, you may need some alternatives to clover to help you celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
aristotoo / iStock

There are many plants associated with St. Patrick's Day. The most popular is the Shamrock which is a type of clover. Since clover isn't growing yet, a suitable substitute is the Oxalis plant.

Awesome Etiquette: Sharing Photos Of Someone's Home

By Dan Post Senning & Lizzie Post Mar 17, 2017
Avoid oversharing personal details of a friend's space.
kizilkayaphotos / VPR

Sharing photos of a gathering at a friend's house might be okay if it's a group shot, but it's not so cool if those pictures expose too much of someone's home and personal life. Especially without permission!