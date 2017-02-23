Related Program: 
Vermont Garden Journal: Made In The Shade

Shade can be a curse from preventing you from planting your favorite sun-loving plants or an opportunity to create an interesting landscape. Let's focus on the latter.

The keys to gardening in a shady area are understanding how much light is available and the types of plants that grow well in limited sunshine. Some good choices include coral bells, hydrangea, hosta and ferns. Listen to this episode to learn more.

This week's tip: if you're looking for a good paste tomato to grow this year, try 'Speckled Roman.' It produces an abundance of large, red fruits with yellow streaks that are meaty and have few seeds. 

